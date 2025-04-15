Politicising matters of national interest regrettable: NA Speaker

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday expressed displeasure over the opposition's attempts to politicize issues of national importance, calling it a disservice to democratic norms.

While replying to a question of media representatives, he said that during the recent visit of a delegation from the United States Congress, the opposition indulged in unnecessary political maneuvering. He said that it is unfortunate that even on matters of foreign engagement and parliamentary diplomacy, political point-scoring takes precedence over national interest.

He clarified that members of the opposition, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Whip Malik Amir Dogar, were formally invited to participate in meeting with the U.S. delegation. Despite these invitations, the opposition often walked out of the NA session. Furthermore, he also briefed that the visiting U.S. delegation did not comment on Pakistan’s internal political dynamics nor mentioned any political leader. He said that US delegation were very clear in stating that the United States does not interfere in Pakistan’s domestic political affairs.

In response to queries raised by Media representatives, Speaker National Assembly said that he has received a special invitation to participate in a high-level conference being convened by the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye on the grave situation in Palestine.

He added that the plight of the Palestinian people is deeply distressing. The Government and people of Pakistan have always stood in unwavering solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters. He reiterated that he would represent Pakistan’s principled and unambiguous stance on the Palestine issue at the upcoming conference.

In response to a question of canal issues, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq noted that more than 30 members of the National Assembly actively participated in the debate on the issue of canals.

He appreciated Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar for briefing the government’s position in a clear and open manner during session of National Assembly. He further informed that the Pakistan Peoples Party had submitted a resolution on April 7, while the opposition followed with a resolution on April 10.

NA Speaker underscored that maintaining quorum in the House is primarily the responsibility of the government. He confirmed that the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs has been consistently reminded to ensure quorum is maintained to facilitate the legislative process. In a significant move aimed at safeguarding parliamentary rights, production orders were issued for detained MNAs, and Parliament Lodges were designated as sub-jails for them—a facilitative gesture that reflects democratic maturity and contrasts with the practices of past governments.

Speaker National Assembly reiterated that meaningful dialogue remains the only viable path to resolving national issues. “I have always supported negotiation and engagement across the aisle. He said Parliamentary democracy thrives on debate, not confrontation.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed his commitment to ensuring the full and effective conduct of the Question Hour, which he described as an essential mechanism for raising matters of public concern. He revealed that a conscious decision had been taken not to allow Points of Order during Question Hour to prevent disruptions and to ensure that time is used productively.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stressed that the smooth functioning of the National Assembly is a collective responsibility that rests equally on the government and the opposition. Responding to concerns raised by the Leader of the Opposition regarding the exclusion of questions and call-attention notices from the House agenda, the Speaker confirmed that a detailed and record-based written explanation has been officially provided.

