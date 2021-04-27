UrduPoint.com
Politicization Of Corona By Opposition Height Of Apathy: CM Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:57 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday said that the politicization of the corona pandemic was the height of apathy as the opposition had moved heaven and earth for point-scoring even at the cost of human lives

In a statement, the CM said it was time to heal the wounds of ailing humanity.

Lust for power was the only agenda of the opposition and it did not care for the lives of the people during the second corona wave, he regretted.

In fact, the CM maintained that deceit and protection of personal interests were the only motives of the opposition. Opposition parties' attitude was highly deplorable and the nation would never forget this irresponsible approach, he continued.

The CM appealed to the nation to make every effort to protect their lives by remaining in their homes and following the SOPs. Public support was crucial to overcome this menace, he added and appealed to the citizens to wear face masks while going outside.

Meanwhile, the increase in corona patients was serious because the third corona wave had worsened, he said and added that the people would have to follow SOPs in letter & spirit to avoid further restrictions.

The public health system had been burdened due to the increase in the coronavirus and it was better to adopt precautions than to bear the burden of treatment, concluded the CM.

