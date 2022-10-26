Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmed Khan Wednesday said the mysterious death of Anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya must not be politicized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmed Khan Wednesday said the mysterious death of Anchorperson Arshad Sharif in Kenya must not be politicized.

In a news conference, he said government was with the family of late Arshad Sharif in this hour of sorrow. The government wanted to bring out the facts regarding the death of Arshad Sharif, he added.

He urged avoiding speculations regarding the unfortunate death of senior journalist and not use the issue for political gains.

Denouncing institutions over Arshad Sharif's murder was condemnable, he said adding that baseless allegations against institutions were not right.

No one would be allowed to make the country hostage for their nefarious purposes, he added.

He said questions were being raised regarding Arshad Sharif's leaving the country.

The people are also questioning why Arshad Sharif left the country, Imran Khan had admitted that he recommended him to leave the country, he added.

He questioned whose orders did Imran Khan advise Arshad to leave the country? His advice to Arshad might also be investigated, he added.

He added that the Kenyan police and government had given a statement regarding the incident and further investigations were underway.