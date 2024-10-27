Politics Bring Cultures Together, CM Says At World Culture Festival
Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2024 | 12:40 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that with the World Culture Festival, the Arts Council has shown the world that Pakistan is more than capable of spreading the message of peace, love, and harmony through the universal language of art and culture.
This he said while speaking at Award Distribution Ceremony of the World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.
The program was attended by Minister Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Minister Home Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Ambassadors, Consul Generals, Performers visiting from across the world and national artists, members of the media fraternity and art.
The chief minister said that the cultural festival, which has grown to become the longest festival in the world, spanning an impressive 38 days, is truly a testament to the power of culture, unity, and resilience. He added that what started as a vision has now transformed into a global celebration of diversity, connecting 43 countries from across the globe right here in Karachi.
Murad Shah said that when the idea of bringing artists from different nations was proposed, it seemed like an impossible dream. “But, with the efforts of Arts Council team and vision that made this dream a reality.
The CM said that politics bring different cultures together.
“I am proud to say that we have been steadfast partners in this journey, fully supporting this endeavour' to amplify Pakistan's cultural footprint on the global stage,” the CM said.
“This festival has highlighted a truth we hold dear—that Sindh is not only the birthplace of this extraordinary event but also a beacon of culture and unity,” Murad Shah said and added that Karachi, a city that is often portrayed in the news for its challenges, has rewritten the headlines during these past 38 days.
Murad Shah said that international troupes praising our hospitality, and artists from across the world applauding our rich cultural tapestry. “This festival has shifted the narrative, showing Karachi as the vibrant cultural hub that it truly is,” he said and added that the world is changing, and so are the ways in which nations engage with one another.
The CM said that in this evolving landscape, cultural diplomacy has become more important than ever, and he thanked the Arts Council for leading the way. “Through this festival, they have beautifully showcased the folk heritage of not just Sindh, but the entirety of Pakistan on a grand scale, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who participated or witnessed this celebration,” he said.
Murad Shah said that we have opened our doors to the world, and he believed the world will now respond with even more enthusiasm and participation in the years to come.
He congratulated to all the artists, performers, and organizers for making the festival a resounding success.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
October 27 stands as blackest day when India invaded Kashmir, illegally occupying state. AJK Preside ..12 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to finalize Raiwind Tablighi Ijtima preparations32 minutes ago
-
THAAP to hold conference on Nov 11 hour ago
-
Attaullah Tarar condoles death of Mehr Khizer Hiraj2 hours ago
-
Bilawal reaffirms commitment to IIOJK self-determination2 hours ago
-
Nation to express solidarity with Kashmiri: CM Bugti2 hours ago
-
Govt. aims to reduce poverty by enhancing exports and raising tax-to-GDP ratio: Musadik Malik3 hours ago
-
11 outlaws arrested; drugs & weapons recovered3 hours ago
-
NDMA dispatched 13th consignment for war affected people of Gaza, Lebanon3 hours ago
-
Jam Khan Shoro inaugurates Hydro Information Center4 hours ago
-
PML-N acknowledges services of sincere workers4 hours ago
-
Six dacoits arrested, weapons recovered4 hours ago