Politics bring cultures together, CM says at World Culture Festival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that with the World Culture Festival, the Arts Council has shown the world that Pakistan is more than capable of spreading the message of peace, love, and harmony through the universal language of art and culture.

This he said while speaking at Award Distribution Ceremony of the World Culture Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

The program was attended by Minister Culture Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Minister Home Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Ambassadors, Consul Generals, Performers visiting from across the world and national artists, members of the media fraternity and art.

The chief minister said that the cultural festival, which has grown to become the longest festival in the world, spanning an impressive 38 days, is truly a testament to the power of culture, unity, and resilience. He added that what started as a vision has now transformed into a global celebration of diversity, connecting 43 countries from across the globe right here in Karachi.

Murad Shah said that when the idea of bringing artists from different nations was proposed, it seemed like an impossible dream. “But, with the efforts of Arts Council team and vision that made this dream a reality.

The CM said that politics bring different cultures together.

“I am proud to say that we have been steadfast partners in this journey, fully supporting this endeavour' to amplify Pakistan's cultural footprint on the global stage,” the CM said.

“This festival has highlighted a truth we hold dear—that Sindh is not only the birthplace of this extraordinary event but also a beacon of culture and unity,” Murad Shah said and added that Karachi, a city that is often portrayed in the news for its challenges, has rewritten the headlines during these past 38 days.

Murad Shah said that international troupes praising our hospitality, and artists from across the world applauding our rich cultural tapestry. “This festival has shifted the narrative, showing Karachi as the vibrant cultural hub that it truly is,” he said and added that the world is changing, and so are the ways in which nations engage with one another.

The CM said that in this evolving landscape, cultural diplomacy has become more important than ever, and he thanked the Arts Council for leading the way. “Through this festival, they have beautifully showcased the folk heritage of not just Sindh, but the entirety of Pakistan on a grand scale, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who participated or witnessed this celebration,” he said.

Murad Shah said that we have opened our doors to the world, and he believed the world will now respond with even more enthusiasm and participation in the years to come.

He congratulated to all the artists, performers, and organizers for making the festival a resounding success.