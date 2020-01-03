Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Friday said that army is an institution of the whole country and politics cannot be done over national organizations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Friday said that army is an institution of the whole country and politics cannot be done over national organizations.The federal minister talked to media outside the parliament and maintained that the government is moving forward with consensus and hoped that the matter of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointments will also be solved with mutual consent.Fawad Chaudhry said 2020 will be the year of peace and stability if things continue to move ahead in a similar manner.

He told that the opposition's opinion will be taken regarding the NAB Ordinance as Prime Minister Imran Khan has clarified that the process of accountability will not be halted.The PTI leader affirmed that the present accountability procedure is not shaped by his party and consultations will be started from Monday over its amendments.

He stressed that fair accountability is needed in order to move forward.Talking about the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020, Fawad Chaudhry said it will be presented in the National Assembly on Saturday following recommendations by the committee.