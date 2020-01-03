UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Politics Can't Be Done Over National Institutions: Federal Minister For Science And Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:04 PM

Politics can't be done over national institutions: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Friday said that army is an institution of the whole country and politics cannot be done over national organizations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has on Friday said that army is an institution of the whole country and politics cannot be done over national organizations.The federal minister talked to media outside the parliament and maintained that the government is moving forward with consensus and hoped that the matter of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) appointments will also be solved with mutual consent.Fawad Chaudhry said 2020 will be the year of peace and stability if things continue to move ahead in a similar manner.

He told that the opposition's opinion will be taken regarding the NAB Ordinance as Prime Minister Imran Khan has clarified that the process of accountability will not be halted.The PTI leader affirmed that the present accountability procedure is not shaped by his party and consultations will be started from Monday over its amendments.

He stressed that fair accountability is needed in order to move forward.Talking about the Army Act Amendment Bill 2020, Fawad Chaudhry said it will be presented in the National Assembly on Saturday following recommendations by the committee.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Army National Accountability Bureau Technology Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan 2020 Media From Government Opposition Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

SA to make huge investment in Pakistan: Sources

10 minutes ago

Top Iraqi cleric says US strike 'wanton attack'

4 minutes ago

Spate of letter bombs puzzles Dutch police

4 minutes ago

Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) appr ..

4 minutes ago

Lebanese Hezbollah Leader Urges Followers to Conti ..

4 minutes ago

PM has discretion to extend army chief's tenure: I ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.