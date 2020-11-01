Politics, crime should be kept separate: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said politics and crime should be kept separate and red line between politics and the national interest of Pakistan should be accepted.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said the nation understood the difference between the interests of Nawaz Sharif and national interests.

The associates of Nawaz Sharif would also have to accept this, he added.