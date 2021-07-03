Politics is all about serving people: Buzdar

Former Member National Assembly Ijaz-ul-Haq called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Secretariat on Saturday and congratulated him for presenting a people-friendly budget

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Former Member National Assembly Ijaz-ul-Haq called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM's Secretariat on Saturday and congratulated him for presenting a people-friendly budget.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that politics was all about serving the people and he will never do the politics of criticism and allegations. He said that wrong policies and self-exhibitory projects of former rulers had bankrupted the national exchequer. The elements making false propaganda had a treacherous agenda which will be foiled.

The incumbent government had rectified the faults of the previous regimes with hard work.

The government believed in composite development therefore abolish the tradition of unjustified distribution of development funds. "I am personally monitoring the ongoing development projects," he added.

Ijaz-ul-Haq appreciated the vision of the CM for the separate development package for each district and said that by allocating 35 budget for the southern Punjab will removed the deprivations of the region.