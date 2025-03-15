Politics not above the Pakistan: Abdul Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has stated that there is no doubt that if the Pakistan Army did not exist, the country would not survive for even a single day.

He condemned the practice of insulting those defending the nation, stressing that this is not service to the country. He further emphasized that politics is secondary to the nation if Pakistan exists, we all exist and In Sha Allah negative forces will be eradicated at any cost.

He made these remarks during his address at the inauguration of the Kot Pindi Das Interchange on Motorway M-2 near Sheikhupura, said a press release. Abdul Aleem Khan pointed out that sacrificing one's spouse, child, father, and loved ones is not easy while it is much easier to use foul language on social media.

He challenged those who indulge in such ugly behavior to go to the borders and offer their lives. Federal Minister for Communications emphasized that a new era of development, prosperity, and improvement is beginning questioning what the opposition did in their four years.

He assured that the nefarious designs of the enemies would be thwarted at any cost and those responsible for tragic incidents like the Jaffar Express would be brought to justice. He also highlighted the significance of the Kot Pindi Das Interchange project for the residents and commercial users of Sheikhupura District.

Abdul Aleem Khan mentioned that as the Minister for Communications he is bringing fundamental changes within the department working to eliminate corruption, inefficiency, and laziness and ensuring the rapid completion of delayed projects.

On this occasion, Member of National Assembly from the area and Federal Minister for food Security, Rana Tanveer Hussain expressed his gratitude for the swift completion of this long-standing Interchange at M-2. He acknowledged that this project had been delayed for four years under the PTI Government and praised Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan for his efforts which resulted in the timely completion of the project.

Earlier, at the inauguration of the Kot Pindi Das Interchange, Chairman NHA Shahriyar Sultan briefed the Federal Ministers and mentioned that the Interchange includes an Administration Building, solar street lights, fencing, and 710 meters of stone patching. He also confirmed that the Interchange is now fully operational from both sides of the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway. Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan was warmly welcomed by the local people who appreciated his efforts by praised in glowing words.