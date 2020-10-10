UrduPoint.com
Politics Of Agitation To Save Opposition's Bigwigs From Accountability

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:43 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Saturday said that the main objective of the opposition's alliance for declaring a movement against the government is to save their bigwigs from accountability who have mercilessly plundered national exchequer

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Saturday said that the main objective of the opposition's alliance for declaring a movement against the government is to save their bigwigs from accountability who have mercilessly plundered national exchequer.

The provincial minister expressed these views while addressing the inaugural function of laying the Sui gas pipeline in Barikot Tehsil, Gortai. Dr Amjad Ali said that the government was leading the country towards development and prosperity through reforms but the opposition parties were seeing a bleak future with these measures.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the siege has been tightened against the returnees, which is why the opposition parties are now resorting to a movement to save these looters.

"The purpose of the gathering is to prevent thieves and looters from being caught," he said.

Dr. Amjad Ali said that he was sorry to say that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the head of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami was leading a movement for such plunderers.

