Politics Of Anarchy Not To Be Tolerated, Shumaila Rana Tells
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Shumaila Rana on Saturday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to relinquish ego-centric politics and adopt a more statesmanlike approach by engaging in meaningful dialogue to resolve political differences.
While speaking in a fresh interview with a local news channel, PML-N leader suggested that PTI should choose dialogue over deadlock for the resolution of political disputes because politics of anarchy and disruption will no longer be tolerated.
She stressed that democratic systems demand negotiation and political maturity, not rigid stances based on ego or confrontation.
Shumaila Rana highlighted that the PML-N, despite facing numerous legal challenges in the past, never turned its back on the legal process.
"Our leadership from top to bottom has appeared before the courts, respecting every stage of the judicial system," she said.
She added that true justice is sought and served through the country’s judicial institutions, not by seeking support or validation from foreign powers.
The MNA criticized attempts to internationalize domestic political issues, saying such actions damage Pakistan’s sovereignty and democratic credibility.
She reiterated that political disagreements should be addressed through constructive engagement, mutual respect and commitment to constitutional pathways rather than street agitation or external lobbying.
Responding a query, She also criticized PTI for its past attacks on state institutions, saying such actions undermined national stability and democratic norms.
Referring to the party’s previous confrontational tactics, she said, “No democratic party resorts to violence against its own state. Such behavior only weakens institutions and divides the nation.”
Shumaila Rana strongly condemned PTI's protest call for August 14, terming it an irresponsible and politically motivated move aimed at creating chaos on a day meant for unity and patriotism.
“Independence Day should be a symbol of national solidarity, not a tool for political disruption,” she added.
