Politics Of Bloodshed Cannot Continue In Country: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 12:11 AM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Wednesday emphasized that politics of bloodshed cannot continue in the country

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Wednesday emphasized that politics of bloodshed cannot continue in the country.

In a press conference held at Khalid Mehmood Soomro Madarsa in Larkana, Maulana Fazlur Rahman expressed his views on the Parachinar incident, suggesting that a Jirga can be held in the tribal area.

He stressed that politicians have a duty to guide their workers and voters. However, he condemned the damage to government property and the killing of police personnel and said that such actions are unacceptable.

He also denounced the recent incident in Islamabad by the PTI workers.

