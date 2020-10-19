UrduPoint.com
Politics Of Chaos Can't Change Nation's Destiny: Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:04 PM

Politics of chaos can't change nation's destiny: Chief Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the politics of chaos does not change the destiny of the nations and stressed that those preferring personal interest over national cannot be leaders.

In a statement issued on Monday, the CM said that the opposition could not hoodwink masses through their contemptuous tirade against the institutions.

The dual nature of the opposition leaders had been fully exposed and the opposition's gatherings could not dent the government. The time is not far when the opposition alliance would be withering away and the government would complete its term, added the CM.

