Politics of chaos harmful to country, says Punjab governor

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that politics of chaos is harmful to stability of the country, as it creates uncertainty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that politics of chaos is harmful to stability of the country, as it creates uncertainty.

Talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from various districts of Punjab at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said economic development is closely linked with political stability in the country, adding that political leadership should play a positive role in development of the country.

PML-N MPA from Gujranwala Bilal Farooq Tarar and former PML-N MPAs from across Punjab including Pir Rafi-ud-Din Shah Bukhari, Mehwish Sultana, Chaudhry Zahid Akram, Chaudhry Shaukat Dawood and President PML-N Hafizabad Chaudhry Muhammad Bakhsh Tarar called on Governor Balighur Rehman in separate meetings and discussed political and economic matters during the meetings.

The governor said the PML-N had always taken steps for welfare of the man in the street, adding that the Federal government had provided relief to farmers through the agricultural package despite difficult economic situation.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said all efforts were being made to provide relief to people. He asked members of the provincial assembly to continue public service as per the vision of the party leadership. He said that they should develop close liaison with people and solve their problems.