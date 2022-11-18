UrduPoint.com

Politics Of Chaos Harmful To Country, Says Punjab Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 07:26 PM

Politics of chaos harmful to country, says Punjab governor

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that politics of chaos is harmful to stability of the country, as it creates uncertainty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that politics of chaos is harmful to stability of the country, as it creates uncertainty.

Talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders from various districts of Punjab at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said economic development is closely linked with political stability in the country, adding that political leadership should play a positive role in development of the country.

PML-N MPA from Gujranwala Bilal Farooq Tarar and former PML-N MPAs from across Punjab including Pir Rafi-ud-Din Shah Bukhari, Mehwish Sultana, Chaudhry Zahid Akram, Chaudhry Shaukat Dawood and President PML-N Hafizabad Chaudhry Muhammad Bakhsh Tarar called on Governor Balighur Rehman in separate meetings and discussed political and economic matters during the meetings.

The governor said the PML-N had always taken steps for welfare of the man in the street, adding that the Federal government had provided relief to farmers through the agricultural package despite difficult economic situation.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman said all efforts were being made to provide relief to people. He asked members of the provincial assembly to continue public service as per the vision of the party leadership. He said that they should develop close liaison with people and solve their problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Man Gujranwala Hafizabad Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

Missile in Poland unlikely to have been Russian

Missile in Poland unlikely to have been Russian

2 minutes ago
 Russian President, Qatari Emir Discuss Trade, Econ ..

Russian President, Qatari Emir Discuss Trade, Economic, Investment Cooperation - ..

2 minutes ago
 WASA MD orders timely completion of schemes

WASA MD orders timely completion of schemes

2 minutes ago
 EU Lauds Peace Talks in Ethiopia, Calls for Unhind ..

EU Lauds Peace Talks in Ethiopia, Calls for Unhindered Humanitarian Access

2 minutes ago
 FCCI chief demands release of imported soybean see ..

FCCI chief demands release of imported soybean seed

5 minutes ago
 Dutch summon Russian envoy over MH17

Dutch summon Russian envoy over MH17

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.