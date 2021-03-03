UrduPoint.com
'Politics Of Corrupt To Be Buried In Senate Polls': Hammad Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:49 PM

'Politics of corrupt to be buried in senate polls': Hammad Azhar

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that the politics of corrupt lawmakers of opposition would be buried after senate polls and truth would triumph with majority seats

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that the politics of corrupt lawmakers of opposition would be buried after senate polls and truth would triumph with majority seats.

Talking to ptv news, he said transparency in the electoral reforms is the only way forward to put the country on the right track, adding, Pakistan Democratic Movement alliance was supporting a corruption-friendly system but PTI will stop cycle of corruption by introducing 'open ballot system' for transparent elections.

He also reacted to the video shortly after they went viral said that it showed how corrupt lawmakers drowned the country in debt and destroyed the country's morals.

"The videos has badly exposed the faces of so-called politicians and showing the shameful way in which politicians buying & selling votes", he added.

He claimed that whatever they (PDM) do PTI would emerge a largest party in senate polls.

He further criticized the trend of purchasing votes in Senate elections during the last 30 years was a big question mark on the credibility of politicians who supported a corrupt system.

