UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Politics Of Corrupt Zardari Gang Revolves Around Personal Gains: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 02:47 PM

Politics of corrupt Zardari gang revolves around personal gains: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said morally and financially corrupt Zardari gang's politics revolved around personal interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said morally and financially corrupt Zardari gang's politics revolved around personal interests.

Reacting to the statement of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co- Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that the performance of a 'Parchi' Chairman also dubious like his election as chairman PPP.

In a statement issued here, he said that Zardari party which was confined to Sindh province in 2018, was now only limited to Larkana.

He said that those who sang the song of provincial autonomy also looted in the name sovereignty.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said PPP had equally destroyed urban and rural areas of Sindh, adding that those who have ruled the province six times and the Federal government four times, have only robed the people instead of launching people welfare projects.

He said that 'Parchi' chairman unwarranted criticism on federal government was a failed attempt to divert attention from the chaotic situation in Sindh.

He said instead of creating drama in the media every day, the 'Parchi' chairman should be held accountable for his corruption.

He question that when will Bilawal Zardari account for Rs. 5 billion money laundering in JV Opel-225 case?" he raised question.

He said PPP co-chairman is also involved in 22 NAB inquiries and six other cases in which Asif Ali Zardari was on bail.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Larkana Money 2018 Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

TAMM encourages app users to use ‘Shake’ featu ..

22 minutes ago

Schedule announced AJK general elections to be hel ..

5 minutes ago

No Agreement on Merkel-Biden Meeting on G7 Summit ..

5 minutes ago

IRSA releases 270,800 cusecs water

5 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador, Kuwaiti Interior Minister discuss ..

23 minutes ago

IMF approves $772 million credit for Angola

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.