Politics of corrupt Zardari gang revolves around personal gains: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said morally and financially corrupt Zardari gang's politics revolved around personal interests.

Reacting to the statement of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co- Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that the performance of a 'Parchi' Chairman also dubious like his election as chairman PPP.

In a statement issued here, he said that Zardari party which was confined to Sindh province in 2018, was now only limited to Larkana.

He said that those who sang the song of provincial autonomy also looted in the name sovereignty.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said PPP had equally destroyed urban and rural areas of Sindh, adding that those who have ruled the province six times and the Federal government four times, have only robed the people instead of launching people welfare projects.

He said that 'Parchi' chairman unwarranted criticism on federal government was a failed attempt to divert attention from the chaotic situation in Sindh.

He said instead of creating drama in the media every day, the 'Parchi' chairman should be held accountable for his corruption.

He question that when will Bilawal Zardari account for Rs. 5 billion money laundering in JV Opel-225 case?" he raised question.

He said PPP co-chairman is also involved in 22 NAB inquiries and six other cases in which Asif Ali Zardari was on bail.