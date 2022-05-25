UrduPoint.com

Politics Of 'dharna' Detrimental To Progress, Stability Of Pakistan: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2022 | 09:44 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the politics of sit-ins (dharna) was detrimental to progress and stability of Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said the politics of sit-ins (dharna) was detrimental to progress and stability of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a post on his Twitter handle, said, "It has been my conviction that Pakistan will progress only through sheer hard work.

Politics of dharna is detrimental to progress and stability. We are focused on overcoming challenges of governance. Nothing can distract us from the task at hand. I owe it to people of Pakistan."

