Politics Of Extremism Multiplies Problems: Nasir Shah
Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2024 | 11:16 PM
The Sindh Minister of Energy and Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday, said that politics of extremism multiplies problems and future of the PTI founder is only in a peaceful Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and abandoning the politics of verbal abuse, rudeness, and character assassination
The minister also advised the chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to focus on the problems of his province and wait for the 2029 elections as no change was under consideration and the governor is doing his job well, while talking to media persons at the occasion of graduating ceremony of a beauty saloon and vocational institute.
Earlier addressing the ceremony, Nasir Shah said that Sindh government, on instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto, is starting a free loan program, a women's training program was already in operation and measures under Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) are benefiting more than 1.
2 million women in rural areas.
Imparting professional and vocational skills to women is beneficial for the future of the entire generation, he remarked and vowed to continue the skill training programs to support and promote economic empowerment of women.
While presenting certificates to graduating candidates he congratulated them and hoped that on completion of the course they will be able to get employment.
