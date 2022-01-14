Politics of four sharfis is over, claims Sheikh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

The Interior Minister says Nawaz Sharif can return to Pakistan he can and if he wants to stay there he can.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 14th, 2022) Director (C&CI) Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Friday claimed that all four sharifs were minus from the politics.

Sheikh Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif could return to Pakistan if wanted to come back and if he wanted to stay there he could.

He expressed these words while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

The Interior Minister said that the opposition was going to launch two long marches at the same time. He further said that Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) would witness historic parade that would be held on March 23 that will be witnessed by our Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) guests, he added.

Rashid said that national exchequer was looted so badly in the past that they did not have other option but to accept the harsh conditions of International Monetary Fund (IMF). He claimed that the PTI government would complete its five years tenure.

The minister said that Prime Minister (M) Imran Khan would visit China in the coming month.

He said that Prime Minister was briefed about the wheat price and they were hoping now that inflation would be controlled within the next three to four months. He said that people expected Imran Khan would take action against the corrupt and would put them behind the bars.