Politics Of PML-N Is Public Welfare Based: Amir Muqam

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said that the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is purely based on public welfare and the development of the country.

The PML-N was utilizing every penny of public money in an honest and transparent manner for the welfare of the people and the provision of basic facilities to them, he said while speaking to a Private news channel.

He lauded PDM-led government under the leadership of Shahbaz Sharif for their remarkable achievement in steering the country away from the brink of default despite inheriting severe economic hurdles.

He said with regard to this year's 2023-24 budget, the government has paid special attention to the provision of quality education, and vocational training to the youth, boosting the IT sector and improving the agriculture sector.

"We are also working on the policy to maintain balanced relations with all other countries", he added.

Replying to a question, he said every patriotic Pakistani condemned the violent acts of 9 May and urged to take strict actions against the culprits involved in organized attacks on state institutions and military Installations.

Attacking the military Installations is a serious crime across the globe and it must not be forgiven, he added.

"Our courts need to understand the gravity of the situation and punishment must be given to the culprits involved in the 9 May incidents according to law and constitution, he demanded.

The stakeholders must ensure that such violent acts cannot happen again in future, he added.

