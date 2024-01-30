Open Menu

Politics Of Revenge, Hatred To Be Put To End: Bilawal

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Politics of revenge, hatred to be put to end: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday vowed to put an end to politics of revenge

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday vowed to put an end to politics of revenge.

He said 18 or 17 federal departments which were to be devolved after the 18th amendments were currently costing Rs 300 billion to the national exchequer and would divert schemes for the masses’ uplift.

Similarly, he said that the government of their opponents provided a subsidy worth Rs 1500 billion on an annual basis to the richest class of the country and this amount could also be utilized for the betterment of the poor.

He urged the people to vote for his party to remove their sense of deprivation and change the destiny of KP including Dera Ismail Khan.

He also called upon his workers to educate people about the importance of vote which determined the country’s future.

Thus, he suggested the people use the power of vote wisely.

He said the real contest was between only the two parties PPP and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

He said the people had already witnessed that other parties badly failed to deliver and hoped that the PPP would emerge as the winning party based on its performance.

He also condemned the inappropriate language in politics.

Earlier, PPP Central Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi, while addressing the public gatherings thanked the people of Dera Ismail Khan for making the PPP program successful.

He said the participation of people in large numbers proved Dera Ismail Khan as Mini-Larkana for PPP. “The people of Dera announced their decision in the favour of PPP,” he said.

Kundi said the PPP whenever came into power initiated public-friendly projects. He recalled that different mega-projects including Chashma Right Bank Canal (CRBC), Gomal University, Radio Pakistan Station, Dera-Darya Khan Bridge and agricultural reforms were some major projects in Dera Ismail Khan on the credit of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto when he was prime minister.

He paid tribute to the women who participated in the event in large numbers saying, the women of Dera Ismail Khan were running PPP’s electoral campaign impressively. He claimed that the PPP would clean sweep the Feb 08 election in Dera Ismail Khan.

APP/akt-slm

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Vote Bank Dera Ismail Khan Gomal Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Women Event Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convoc ..

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to hold convocation on Jan 31

1 minute ago
 KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria ..

KP registers alarming spike 300 percent in Malaria cases during 2023

1 minute ago
 Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kron ..

Gut-Behrami sweeps to giant slalom victory at Kronplatz

2 minutes ago
 Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir assumes as DG FIA

2 minutes ago
 Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in S ..

Motorcycle riders open fire on traffic warden in Samanabad

2 minutes ago
 RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City ..

RPO reviews ongoing construction work at Safe City Project

2 minutes ago
PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akr ..

PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Akram Ansari

2 minutes ago
 Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

Wifaq ul Madaris exam begins

2 minutes ago
 Youth office organizes session on career developme ..

Youth office organizes session on career development

2 minutes ago
 FDA City Sports Complex to provide international s ..

FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC

2 minutes ago
 Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: ..

Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi

2 minutes ago
 FCCI disassociates itself from political posts

FCCI disassociates itself from political posts

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan