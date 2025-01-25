Politics of service being practised in Punjab: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the politics of service is being practised

in Punjab, and political opponents are alarmed by the province's progress.

She highlighted that while one side was engaged in public service, the other focused on spreading

chaos.

Referring to the founder of the PTI, she mentioned his conviction of over £190 million in corruption

and said that the public had dismissed the claims of his popularity.

She expressed these views during a press conference at the DGPR on Saturday.

Azma Bokhari praised CM Maryam Nawaz for her revolutionary steps in Punjab, adding that people

from other provinces also acknowledge her work. She emphasized that practical steps were

being taken in Punjab.

She said CM Maryam Nawaz, did not merely inaugurate projects but also ensured their execution.

"No one in Pakistan’s history has launched as many projects as Maryam Nawaz has," she added.

The information minister elaborated that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz had introduced farmer-friendly policies for Punjab’s farmers. Through the Kissan Card, farmers utilized 50% of urea and purchased agricultural products worth more than Rs 150 billion. Satellite monitoring will now be used for wheat

cultivation in Punjab.

She mentioned that the registration process for the "Ramadan Nigehbaan Package" had begun,

which will provide relief to all deserving families.CM Maryam Nawaz was working tirelessly for

the welfare of people, she added.

Azma Bokhari also announced that under the Punjab Scholarship programme, students will soon

receive 100,000 scooties and modern laptops will be distributed on merit.