Politics of siege, arson harmful to country: Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that politics of siege, vandalism, arson and hatred is harmful to the country's solidarity and interests.

Talking to office-bearers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sardogha at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said everyone should play a positive role in development of the country.

The delegation was led by PML-N District president and former MPA Abdul Razzaq Dhillon.

"Politics is the name of selfless service to the people and PML- N has always taken steps for welfare of the masses," Muhammad Balighur Rehman said, adding whenever the nation reposed confidence in PML-N through vote, the country witnessed progress and development.

He said during its previous stints, the PML-N initiated historic projects for public welfare, including motorways, electricity projects and exemplary initiatives in the field of education and health while inflation was at the lowest rate and GDP growth was high.

He said the PML-N will continue to serve masses.

Governor Balighur Rehman said the doors of Governor's House Lahore are always open on the people and the party workers.

Sargodha district President Abdul Razak Dhillon said the initiative taken by the Punjab governor to start a series of meetings with the workers is commendable. He said that new buses should be provided to the university students of Salanwali Tehsil Kot Momin Jhawarian in the remote areas of Sargodha city.

The governor promised his role in solving problems, pointed out by the delegation.