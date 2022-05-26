(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- May 26th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the politics of sit-ins is detrimental to progress and stability of the country.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz Sharif said it has been his conviction that Pakistan will progress only through sheer hard work.

The Prime Minister said the government is focused on overcoming the challenges of governance and nothing can distract it from the task.