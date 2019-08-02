UrduPoint.com
Politics Of Those Who Want To Run Democracy As Robot Buried:Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Information And Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 01:50 PM

Politics of those who want to run democracy as robot buried:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Friday PTI's victory in the Senate has buried politics of those who want to run democracy as a robot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Friday PTI's victory in the Senate has buried politics of those who want to run democracy as a robot.

In a tweet message, the SAPM said the opposition should first promote democracy within its own ranks. She said threats to respectable senators was highly condemnable.

She said casting vote on the voice of the conscience is the real democracy. She said it was strange that those who introduced "Chhanga Manga style of politics" were criticizing those who voted on the voice of conscience.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said people have rejected hereditary politics in Naya Pakistan and the leaders of opposition should realize this fact.

She said the opposition harmed the symbol of the federation for itspersonal and political gains.

