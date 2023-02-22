UrduPoint.com

Politics On Minorities' Sacred Days Against Democratic Norms: Maryam

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz has said "politics on the sacred days of minorities is against democracy and a disrespect to minorities".

Presiding over a meeting of the PML-N Minorities Wing here, she said that today (Wednesday) was the first fasting day of Christians, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was starting its Jail Bharo Tehreek (court arrest movement) on this day.

She said that President Arif Alvi had given election date for April 9 when the Christian community would be celebrating Easter. She said that the minorities should be respected as they were equal citizens of Pakistan. She expressed her best wishes for the Christian community on the first day of their fasting. She said that the minorities fully participated in establishment, defense and building of the country.

Appreciating the struggle of the minorities in the fields of health, education and services, she said that the PML-N always respected the contribution of the minorities for the national cause.

The PML-N leader said that protection of minorities' rights was part of Muslims' faith.

Maryam Nawaz assured minorities that she would be present whenever and wherever they would invite her to join their festive days including Easter, Holi or any religious activities at the Kartarpur Corridor.

She said that the PML-N would bring the minorities ahead in the political process, adding that women and youth of minorities would be given more opportunities in politics.

The PML-N Minorities Wing office-bearers congratulated Maryam on becoming Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the party. They also thanked her for providing an opportunity of expression to the workers and patronising the minorities.

The PML-N Minorities Wing organisational body and its performance was discussed in the meeting.

