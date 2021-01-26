UrduPoint.com
Politics Over Human Rights Bill Is Shameful: Shireen Mazari

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:42 AM

Politics over Human Rights bill is shameful: Shireen Mazari

Faderal Minister of Human Rights Dr: Shrieen M Mazari on Monday said that playing politics over Human Rights bill is shameful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Faderal Minister of Human Rights Dr: Shrieen M Mazari on Monday said that playing politics over Human Rights bill is shameful.

She said Mininstry of Human Rights tabled a Senior Citizen Bill over a year ago in National Assembly.

In a Tweet, she said that the Bill referred to Human Rights Committee headed by Bilawal Bhatto Zaradri.

Finally , a sub committeee of Human Rights approved the bill but it cannot move because the Committeee Chairman "too busy" to call meetings and forward bill for passage through National Assembly, she criticized.

More Stories From Pakistan

