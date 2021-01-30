Politics over human rights bill shameful: Shireen Mazari

Faderal Minister of Human Rights Dr Shrieen M. Mazari has said the other day that playing politics over Human Rights bill was shameful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Faderal Minister of Human Rights Dr Shrieen M. Mazari has said the other day that playing politics over Human Rights bill was shameful.

She said Ministry of Human Rights had tabled a Senior Citizen Bill over a year ago in National Assembly.

In a tweet, she said that the Bill referred to Human Rights Committee headed by Bilawal Bhatto Zaradri. Finally, a sub committee of Human Rights approved the bill but it cannot move because the Committee Chairman "too busy" to call meetings and forward bill for passage through National Assembly, she criticized.

