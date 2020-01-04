UrduPoint.com
Politics Should Be Avoided On National Issues: Ali Muhammad Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 10:33 PM

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said that all the political parties should had to avoid politics over the national issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said that all the political parties should had to avoid politics over the national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government tried to take all parties on-board for doing legislation over the extension of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) service.

He said the government had to make policies while opposition point out shortcomings or flaws in it, adding, both the government and opposition should have to fulfil their responsibilities by remaining within constitutional parameters.

Replying to a question, Ali Muhammad Khan said all the political parties were united on the issue of Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always raised his voice for the unity of Muslim Ummah.

