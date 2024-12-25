Politics should not be done on sports events: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that politics should not be done on the events of sports

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Wednesday that politics should not be done on the events of sports.

Talking with the media here after the final of National T20 Champions Cup T20, he said politics has nothing to do with sports and hurdles should not be created in sports events for the sake of political advantage.

About the final match, he said that Stallions team performed exceptionally well in Champions Cup final to outplay Markhors.

He lauded the performance of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik, speedster Haris Rauf and centurian of the final Yasir.

He appreciated the efforts of Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi for promotion of cricket in the country and congratulating him his team for successfully organizing the event. About the performance of national cricket team he said an excellent panel of selectors has been appointed by the PCB.

"Beating Australia and South Africa on their home soil is a landmark achievement," he maintained.

"We have a lot of talent, our talent is emerging.Such tournaments and matches bring out new talent," he opined.

He said that the game of cricket was improving in Pakistan and after long time a major cricket tournament was going to be held in Pakistan which was a milestone in itself.

The minister said that return of Pakistan cricket on home ground has improves its image at the international level.

He said that efforts were being made to make ideal arrangements for Champions Trophy next year.

He reminded that in the past all teams including Indian team had always appreciated Pakistan's hospitality and spectators attitude.

To a question, he said special entertainment programmes will be arranged on the sidelines of the Champions Trophy matches and Pakistani culture and tourism will be promoted through these events.

He urged the people to come to the stadiums and support their favourite teams and players and welcome the visiting teams.

He said PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was performing his duties very well and all arrangements will be made to facilitate the spectators.

He said best arrangements were made for the security of the visiting teams. He also thanked the media persons covering the sports events in the country as it helped project the positive image of the country.