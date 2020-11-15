Poll continues in GB amid tight security

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The polling process for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly was continued amid tight security arrangements and the anti-Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Over 700,000 voters including 126997 fresh voters from 23 Constituencies of 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan will cast their votes in favour of their candidate out of total 330 contesting election.

The polling process started at 8:00 am will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

Caretaker Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan, Mir Afzal Khan, Chief Election Commissioner, GB, Raja Shehbaz Khan and Former Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman polled their votes in the Women education College (Polling Station of GBA-2).