UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Poll Continues In GB Amid Tight Security

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 12:50 PM

Poll continues in GB amid tight security

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The polling process for the general elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly was continued amid tight security arrangements and the anti-Covid Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Over 700,000 voters including 126997 fresh voters from 23 Constituencies of 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan will cast their votes in favour of their candidate out of total 330 contesting election.

The polling process started at 8:00 am will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

Caretaker Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan, Mir Afzal Khan, Chief Election Commissioner, GB, Raja Shehbaz Khan and Former Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman polled their votes in the Women education College (Polling Station of GBA-2).

Related Topics

Election Assembly Chief Election Commissioner Chief Minister Education Mir Afzal Khan Gilgit Baltistan Women From

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament affirms its stand with Morocco to ..

36 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 53.7 million

36 minutes ago

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

1 hour ago

Local Press: Fiscal strength and external position ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 15, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.