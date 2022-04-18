Pollen allergy increases seasonal disease many folds in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Pollen allergy Monday hits most parts of the Hazara division while Abbottabad city is the major victim.

The foremost cause of the pollen allergy is the Poplar Tree in Abbottabad where the accumulation of poplar pollen results in white, fluffy clouds that resemble cotton and cause allergy to the people.

Despite cutting a large number of Poplar trees from cantonment and other areas of Abbottabad city the pollen count has reduced but still, it is affecting the masses.

Link Road Abbottabad, Supply, Indian, and Sir Syed Colony are affected by the Poplar pollen, the people of Link road the adjoining areas are aggrieved where a large number of Poplar trees are existing, a thick layer of pollen can be seen easily everywhere on the roads, streets, building and moreover in these areas the residents are helpless as the pollen has also accumulated in drinking water and food items.

In the Hazara division, the Poplar is the earliest pollen producer, starts releasing its pollen in February in the Hazara division and northern areas of Pakistan and reaches its peak in May.

These trees aggravate allergy symptoms, even if they are not nearby our houses since trees release large amounts of pollen that can be distributed miles away from the original source.

Only District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Abbottabad receives dozens of pollen allergy patients and the number of the pollen victims is much higher than those who are visiting Ayub Teaching Hospital but no exact figures are available by the hospital administration.

Syed Azhar Shah Journalist and environmentalist while talking to APP shared an amazing fact about the Poplar tree and said that besides its pollen which causes allergies in the spring season Poplar is an environment-friendly tree, to stop its pollen and allergies, we should trim the poplar tree well before spring to avoid pollen rather than chopping the tree".

Dr. Nasir told APP that in the Hazara division and particularly in the Abbottabad district changing seasons from winter to summer also brings many seasonal diseases like cough, flu, and others, unfortunately, Poplar pollen augments these allergies and also causes burning, itching, swelling in the mouth, lips, and throat.

He further said that the possible preventive strategies avoid going outdoor and if necessary use a face mask as a must, avoid the outdoors when the pollen count is highest, and keep windows in your home and car closed to lower pollen exposure.

Dr. Nasir said that if someone has the facility then clothes should be dried in an automatic dryer rather than hanging outside otherwise, pollen can collect on clothing and be carried indoors.