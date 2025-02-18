Pollen Allergy Issue In Federal Capital Reviewed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 12:01 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A comprehensive review meeting was held here on Monday to make joint efforts to combat pollen allergy in the Federal capital.
The meeting chaired by Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health, Dr Mukhtar Bharath focused on the strategies to effectively tackle the increasing problem of pollen allergy in Islamabad.
During the session, representatives from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) provided insights into the ongoing measures regarding the removal of wild mulberry trees, which have been identified as a Primary contributor to pollen allergies.
Dr. Mukhtar said that under the directives of the Prime Minister, the government is committed to implementing effective measures to control pollen allergies in Islamabad.
He pointed out that environmental experts consider wild mulberry trees as the leading cause of allergic reactions due to pollen release.
To address this, a comprehensive strategy has been developed, which is now in the execution phase, he added.
He highlighted that the process of cutting down over 5,000 out of 7,000 trees at F-9 Park has been completed.
“The phased removal of wild mulberry trees is ongoing as part of our commitment to eliminate pollen allergies from the region. Simultaneously, we are planting new environmentally friendly trees to promote a healthier ecosystem,” Dr. Mukhtar explained.
Dr. Mukhtar emphasized that the action plan for cutting down trees in the H-8 and H-9 sectors near the Shakarparian area of the Margalla Hills has also been executed.
He said that by April, the remaining trees will be removed, and the planting of environmentally friendly replacements will commence.
He said the government has demonstrated a solid commitment to controlling pollen allergies and improving the overall air quality for the residents of Islamabad.
