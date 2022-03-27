Pollen allergy patients advised to remain cautious

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Allergy patients have been advised to remain cautious to avoid any complication.

This was stated by health practitioner at Holy Family Hospital Dr Irshad and added that precaution is the best tool and take preemptive measures to fight with the allergy.

The symptoms of pollen allergy, he said that sneezing accompanied by a runny or clogged nose, itching eyes, nose, and throat adding that Paper Mulberry trees and hazardous particles in the air were becoming main source of pollen allergy which is harmful for asthma patients.

He said that suspended pollen grains in the air reach the human respiratory track through inhalation, triggering a type of seasonal allergy called pollen allergy.

Pollen is one of the most widespread of all the things that can cause an allergy. Mentioning many of the foods, drugs, or animals that cause allergies can be avoided to a great extent; even insects and household dust are avoidable, he added.

He advised individuals with pollen allergy to avoid unnecessary exposure to dust, insect sprays, tobacco smoke, fresh tar or paint, use of perfumes, walking in garden and using carpets on the floor.