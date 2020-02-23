Pollen allergy patients advised to remain cautious

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Medical Specialist Dr Sheikh Naseem Ahmed advised allergy patients to remain cautious for avoiding any complication.

Talking to APP said precaution is the best tool and take preemptive measures to fight with the allergy.

Symptoms of pollen Allergy, he said, sneezing accompanied by a runny or clogged nose, itching eyes, nose, and throat adding that Paper Mulberry Trees and hazardous particles in the area are becoming main source of pollen allergy which is harmful for asthma patients.

He said suspended pollen grains in the air reach the human respiratory track through inhalation, triggering a type of seasonal allergy called pollen allergy.

Pollen is one of the most widespread of all the things that can cause allergy.

Mentioning many of the foods, drugs, or animals that cause allergies can be avoided to a great extent; even insects and household dust are avoidable,he added.

He advised individuals with pollen allergy to avoid unnecessary exposure to dust, insect sprays, tobacco smoke, fresh tar or paint, use of perfumes, walking in garden and using carpets on the floor.