Pollen Allergy Patients Asked To Take Special Preventive Measures

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 09:08 PM

Medical experts on Tuesday advised the pollen allergy patients of the federal capital to take special preventive measures in prevailing high-risk pollen season to avert any medical complication

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Medical experts on Tuesday advised the pollen allergy patients of the Federal capital to take special preventive measures in prevailing high-risk pollen season to avert any medical complication.

According to them, citizens should limit their outdoor activities when pollen counts are high and keep windows and doors closed during pollen season and pollen allergy patients should wearing filter masks while going outside and avoiding unnecessary travel.

As per the daily alert of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), allergy patients have been asked to remain extra careful as the pollen count in twin cities has reached a very high level.

Medical expert at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr. Wasim Khawaja said that women who have topic dermatitis should wear gloves while working in the kitchen and people who have eye allergy like allergic conjunctivitis may use (UV protected) glasses.

He said that citizens should take bath and shampoo their hair daily before going to bed as this will remove pollen from their hair and skin and keep it off their bedding.

Medical expert Dr. Shareef Astori said one can come into contact with allergens in many ways, through the skin, eyes, nose, mouth, or stomach. This can cause sinuses to clog up, inflame the skin, make it harder to breathe, or cause stomach problems, he added.

He advised using an allergy mask as it provides allergy protection inside, outside, and in a variety of different environments. He said that pollen is a very fine powder produced by trees, flowers, grasses, and weeds in order to fertilize other plants of the same species. Many people have an adverse immune response when they breathe in pollen.

He said allergy patients should take vaccination to produce immunity in their body before allergy attack. People with low immunity like patients, children, and the aged should avoid going into parks and lawns, he added.

