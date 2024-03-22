Pollen Concentration Soars In Twin Cities
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) As temperatures rise during the spring season in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, the concentration of pollen has begun to rapidly escalate, posing challenges for residents with allergies.
Meteorological experts warn that pollen levels are expected to continue rising in the coming days, with the peak concentration anticipated during the last week of March 2024, reported a private news channel.
During the existing weather conditions over the next two weeks, the intensity of pollen concentration is projected to spike significantly. Individuals suffering from pollen allergies are strongly advised to take precautionary measures to mitigate symptoms and minimize exposure.
Residents in Islamabad are expressing growing concerns as the pollen season sets in, reporting allergic reactions such as coughing, flu, irritated throats, and mild headaches.
The most prevalent pollen types in Islamabad include Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion, and Alternaria. Among these species, Paper Mulberry accounts for approximately 97% of the total pollen count. During the peak of the blossom season, its concentration can reach extreme levels of around 45,000 particles per cubic meter of air.
Residents are urged to stay informed about pollen forecasts and take necessary precautions to protect their health during this period of heightened pollen activity.
