Pollen count decreases in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The pollen count in the Federal capital witnessed a sharp decline due to a sudden change in the weather conditions on Monday.

Due to the high heat, the pollen count dropped to 8695 grains per cubic metre compared to three days ago.

However, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned that "almost all individuals with any sensitivity to these pollens and molds will experience symptoms", adding that extremely sensitive people could have severe symptoms.

The pollen count is expected to subside to a negligible level in coming days due to increase in heat.