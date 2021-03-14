UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pollen Count Increases To 'very High' Level Of 41,152: PMD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pollen count increases to 'very high' level of 41,152: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday issued an alert for the allergy patients to remain extra careful as the pollen count in twin cities had reached to 'very high' level of 41,152.

"It [pollen count] will further increase in the coming days as the months of March and April are considered to be the most peak season of the pollen concentration," PMD spokesman Dr Khalid Malik told APP.

He advised the people suffering from allergy should take all the precautionary measures by keeping in view the high count of pollen to avoid any health related complications. Replying to a question, the spokesman said the most abundant pollen types in Islamabad were from 08 plant species including Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these plants, Dr Khali said, Paper Mulberry shared about 97 percent of the total pollen and its concentration touched the extreme limits of around 45,000 per cubic meter of air at the peak of the blossom season.

Meanwhile talking to APP, Islamabad-based family physician Dr Arif Majeed said the people especially those who had pollen allergy symptoms should adopt all possible measures during March and April to avoid severity of pollen.

He urged the public to wear face mask before going outside to avoid open air environment besides keeping all doors and windows closed at homes and work places. He was of the view that the pollen allergy attack could be prevented by 70 to 80 percent with effective use of the face mask.

Besides, he said there were a variety of home remedies like appropriate use of honey, immediate change of dress after reaching home and taking shower before going to bed to reduce the risk of pollen attack.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Islamabad Alert March April Sunday Family All From

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 118.82 million, ..

51 minutes ago

Shakhbout Medical City campaign urges women to get ..

2 hours ago

UAE urges UN Security Council to condemn obstructi ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 14, 2021 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Russia to Vaccinate Up to 70% of Population Agains ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.