Pollen Grains In Capital Reach 'very High' Category

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 06:45 PM

With pollen count reaching high category in capital, individuals with skins and respiratory sensitivities were advised to take precautionary measures as these pollens may aggravate their condition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :With pollen count reaching high category in capital, individuals with skins and respiratory sensitivities were advised to take precautionary measures as these pollens may aggravate their condition.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in last 24 hours was 8,539 that falls into the category of 'very high'. Around this time of the year, on-going spring makes trees and plants pollinate grains that spread with windy weather of the city and remains suspended in the air making breathing difficult for people with severe pollen allergy.

Talking to APP, General physician, Dr Farid Ali advised allergy patients to not panic in the view of covid-19 spread as these are the symptoms they experience every year in spring season. "Many of my patients with sever sneezing were afraid that it might be coronavirus but I assured them the symptoms of the said virus and pollen allergy were rather different and this was mere yearly allergy attack", he added.

He said with partial lockdown it was easier for allergy patients to stay home during the pollen spread. "Best prevention for pollen allergy was to stay home which was already being practiced due to global pandemic of coronavirus", he added.

Dr. Farid Ali said that along with respiratory problems these grains also cause difficulties for ones with sensitive skin problems such as eczema whose signs and symptoms include tiny blisters that can ooze out, eventually producing crusted, thickened plaques of skin which is always quite itchy.

"People with weak immune system are prone to the attacks of allergies, so strong immune system was essential to avoid medical complications these days. One can boost their immune system by avoiding junk food, having large intake of vegetable, meat and fruits in daily meals and by doing some exercise", he said. Dry fruits and hot beverages such a green tea and desi Qehwa made by different herbs can also help prevent allergy attacks, said Dr. Farid.

