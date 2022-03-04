Pollen likely to start early this spring amid less rain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday said pollen was likely to start early this spring season amid expected less rain and normal day temperature prediction over the coming weeks of March in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Pollen that generally originates after the natural process of revival of flowers and green cover in Spring season was expected to attain its peak in the second week of March and expected to end by the mid of April, said the official sources of the Met Office.

It said pollen concentration increased gradually with the onset of spring season and attained its peak in full blossom. Department was monitoring the pollen count throughout the year as pollen monitoring devices were installed in F-8, E-8, F-10 and G-6 sectors of Islamabad.

The official said eight plants species of Paper Mulberry, acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria caused pollen in Islamabad out of which Paper Mulberry shared 97 percent of total pollen and its concentration gained extreme limits of about 40, 000 per cubic meter of air at the apex of full blossom.

"Sharp increase of pollen in Islamabad caused serious diseases of respiratory system and Asthma. Public may contact at 051-9250334, 051-9250364, 051-9250369 or email at pollen@pmd.gov.pk for related information and queries regarding pollen count," the PMD official noted.