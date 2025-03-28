Pollen reactions causing eye issues: AST

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) The Al-Shifa Trust (AST) on Friday advised the residents of twin cities to adopt preventive measures as pollen levels have notably increased during the current season.

A senior consultant at AST Eye Hospital, Prof. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq, told the media that the rise in pollen concentration has resulted in a corresponding surge in allergy-related symptoms among the local population.

He advised the residents to wear protective sunglasses to reduce the effects of high pollen exposure.

Dr Inam added that people with pre-existing allergies or asthma must take additional preventive measures and use air purifiers.

He said that the spring season has unfolded, and pollen allergies can trigger a range of eye-related symptoms, including red, itchy, and burning eyes. These symptoms can be accompanied by excessive tearing, swelling, and sensitivity to light.

“Eye allergies are not typically dangerous but can cause significant discomfort and disrupt daily activities.”

He added that in most cases, eye allergies were also associated with other allergic reactions, such as sneezing, nasal congestion, and a runny nose.

Prof. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq said eye allergies occur when the immune system overreacts, producing antibodies that trigger the release of histamine and other chemicals.

This reaction leads to inflammation, redness, and excessive tearing and the best approach to managing eye allergies is minimizing exposure to allergens.

Dr Inam recommended preventive measures like staying indoors when pollen counts are high, keeping windows closed, using air conditioners to filter air, and wearing protective sunglasses to prevent pollen from reaching the eyes.

He said people should shut their car windows and use air conditioning to reduce allergen exposure.

He said that eye drops like loteprednol (Alrex, Lotemax) treat eye allergies, adding that they should be used only briefly because they can cause side effects.

Prof. Dr. Inam-ul-Haq said that seasonal pollen allergies can be painful but are manageable with the proper precautions and treatments.

He informed that nearly 80 percent of patients receive free treatment in all trust-run hospitals in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Kohat, Sukkur, Muzaffarabad, and Gilgit.