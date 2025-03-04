Pollen Season Begins In Islamabad And Rawalpindi, Expected To Peak In Mid-March
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) The pollen season has started in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with concentrations expected to peak between the second and third week of March 2025, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
The pollen spread increases with the onset of spring and typically reaches its highest levels during the full bloom of flowers, ending by mid-April.
Paper Mulberry remains the dominant pollen type in Islamabad, accounting for 97% of the total pollen concentration. Other allergens include Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion, and Alternaria. Peak pollen concentrations can reach up to 45,000 particles per cubic meter, posing serious risks for asthma and respiratory patients.
The PMD has installed surveillance devices in Islamabad's sectors H-8, E-8, F-10, and G-6 to monitor airborne pollen levels.
The department will release daily pollen count updates on its website (www.pmd.gov.pk) and through electronic and print media during the pollen season.
Individuals suffering from pollen allergies are advised to take precautionary measures and regularly check updates to manage their health conditions.
For further information, the PMD can be contacted at 051-9250364, 051-9250745 or via email at [email protected].
