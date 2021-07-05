Polling arrangements discussed for AJK elections 2021 in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :All arrangements have been made to facilitate 1569 kashmiris residing in Multan to use their right to vote in upcoming AJK general elections 2021 being held on July 25.

District administration, police, regional election officials and other staff concerned assembled at a meeting here Monday to discuss polling arrangements.

Presiding over the meeting, deputy commissioner Ali Shehzad said that four polling stations would be operational in Multan on July 25, said a press release.

He ordered officials concerned to ensure clean and airy rooms and must have adequate parking arrangements outside.

DC said that polling material should be shifted to polling stations under strict security cover.

City Police Officer Munir Masud Marth said that foolproof security arrangements including cameras would be put in place at the polling stations to maintain law and order.

District Election Commissioner Saleem Akhtar informed the meeting that three polling stations would be set up for LA-42 Kashmir valley constituency adding that 1482 Kashmiri voters would use their right to vote there.

The fourth polling station, meant for LA-34 Jammu, would enable 87 Kashmiri voters to cast their votes, he added.

ADCG Qamar uz Zaman Qaisarani, AC City Khawaja Umair Mahmood, secretary RTA Rana Mohsin, besides officials of health, Rescue 1122, education and Waste Management Company attended the meeting.