Polling arrangements finalized in Khanewal for AJK elections

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :City administration, enforcement and district election official departments arranged a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss upcoming Azad Kashmir general elections 2021 to facilitate 643 Kashmiris living in Khanewal to use their vote in a peaceful and transparent manner.

Presiding over the meeting, deputy commissioner Khanewal and district election commissioner Akbar Ali said that three polling stations would be operational in main chano Khanewal and kabeerwala on July 25, said an official release.

He ordered officials concerned to make all arrangements ready adding that the polling stations must be clean and airy and must have adequate parking arrangements outside. Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that polling material should be shifted to polling stations under strict security cover.

He directed the departments involved in polling arrangements to ensure their hundred percent presence in performance to make elections peaceful.