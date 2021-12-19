Polling at Tehsil Bakakhel postponed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The votes polling process at Tehsil Bakakhel in Bannu district has been postponed due to poor law and order situation today.

The new date of polling will be announced later, said spokesman of Provincial Election Commission here today in a statement.

The polling was postponed after reports of the Deputy Commissioner/DRO and District Police Officer Bannu regarding unpleasant incidents in few polling stations and poor law order situation in tehsil Bakakhel.

The Chief Secretary KP has also endorsed the stance of both the officers. The ECP therefore decided to postponed the election on the light of these reports.

The ECP has formed a three member inquiry committee to probe all these incidents regarding polling process at Tehsil Bakakhel. The Committee presided over by Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal and members Additional Director General Law Khurrum Shahzad and Director Election KP, Khushal Zada will submit report in seven days to ECP.