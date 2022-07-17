Polling concluded peacefully at PP-224, PP-228 polling stations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Polling concluded peacefully at all polling stations of by-elections in two Constituencies of the Punjab Assembly PP-224 and PP-228 in Lodhran on Sunday.

However, the voters present within the premises of polling stations will be allowed to cast their votes. Whereas, the counting of votes will start shortly after all the voters have exercised their right to vote.