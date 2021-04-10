UrduPoint.com
Polling Concludes At NA-75

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 06:42 PM

Polling concludes at NA-75

The polling in NA-75, Sialkot-IV, Daska for by-election concluded at 5:00 pm on Saturday and counting of votes has begun at all the polling stations

The voting started at 8.00 am which continued till 5.00 pm without any interval.

