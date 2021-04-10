Polling concludes at NA-75

The polling in NA-75, Sialkot-IV, Daska for by-election concluded at 5:00 pm on Saturday and counting of votes has begun at all the polling stations

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :-:The polling in NA-75, Sialkot-IV, Daska for by-election concluded at 5:00 pm on Saturday and counting of votes has begun at all the polling stations.

The voting started at 8.00 am which continued till 5.00 pm without any interval.