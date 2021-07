(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling on Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly for LA-36 (Jammu-III) Sialkot concluded peacefully here on Sunday.

The polling started at 8:00 am and concluded at 5:00 pm without any interval.

However, official counting of votes was continued till the filing of report.