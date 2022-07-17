UrduPoint.com

Polling Concludes For By-polls In 20 Punjab Constituencies

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Polling concludes for by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :The polling for by-elections on 20 Punjab Assembly seats concluded on Sunday evening, Provincial Election Commission sources said.

The polling process continued from 8am till 5pm, without any break. However, after 5pm, the voters present inside the polling stations were allowed to cast their votes.

Overall polling remained peaceful except for minor incidents of clashes, reported at some places. Five complaints of clashes and 14 complaints about 'faulty' voter lists were received at the control room of the Provincial Election Commission.

Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gul said that foolproof measures had been adopted for taking polling staff along with results to the returning officers concerned. He said that a separate vehicle had been arranged for every polling station and special attention would be paid to transportation of the polling staff, vehicles and security personnel.

Strict security arrangements were made for the by-polls and altogether 50,154 police officials performed patrolling and other duties during the polling process, whereas rangers also remained present as the quick response force (QRF).

There were 4.5 million registered voters, including 2.1 million female voters, and 2.4 million male voters, in the 20 Constituencies, and a total of 3,141 polling stations had been established.

About 175 candidates were in the race for the 20 seats which fell vacant after de-notification of dissident members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the provincial assembly.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Rangers Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Vehicles Vehicle Male Sunday From Race Million Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

16 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

16 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.