Polling Concludes In Faisalabad Peacefully
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 05:53 PM
The polling process for the general election 2024 concluded under a fully safe and secured atmosphere
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The polling process for the general election 2024 concluded under a fully safe and secured atmosphere.
The local administration in collaboration with the police department, Election Commission and law enforcements agencies had made tight security arrangements across the district.
The police department deputed 16,900 personnel for security duties as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had established 3,687 polling stations out of which 475 stations were declared most sensitive and 1695 sensitive in the district.
The Dolphin Force, Elite Force, Patrolling Police and Quick Response Force (QRF) remained active on the roads and continuous patrolling, especially sensitive areas, whereas more than 500 police officers and officials were standby at police stations and Police Lines to deal with any emergency on the Polling Day.
However, no untoward incident was reported from any part of the district till the culmination of the polling process in Faisalabad except minor scuffles and exchanges of harsh words at some places, the police spokesman said.
